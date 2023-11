The biggest challenge for a film with a lot of suspense and thrillers is the spoilers coming out. And this is what Salman Khan is worried about for Tiger 3. Fans are waiting with bathed breath to witness Tiger after six long years. And they cannot contain their excitement for the big Diwali release. As Tiger 3 is all set to release tomorrow, which is on Diwali, November 12, 2023, Salman Khan pens a heartfelt note with a special request. Salman Khan took to his X account and wrote about how hard he and the entire team have worked to make Tiger 3 and insisted on not spilling the spoilers. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3: Success hasn’t changed Salman Khan a bit; Javed Akhtar reveals unknown facts about the superstar

The statement by Salman Khan reads, "We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer had already made around 15–20 crore with the collection of tickets so far. Tiger 3 has reportedly defeated Jawan ticket collection, and fans are claiming only Salman Khan can defeat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will make a special cameo in Tiger 3.

As the film is going to release, there is a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan will be coming as Pathaan in Tiger 3 to help Tiger, and not just Pathaan but even Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan from War will be seen making a cameo.

Spoiler alert!

After the massive release of Pathaan, fans went berserk seeing the action sequence of Pathaan and Tiger in the film and revealed the screen grabs from the film all over social media. Salman Khan is hoping that this doesn't happen with his film Tiger 3. Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.