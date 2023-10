Tiger 3, the highly anticipated action-packed film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is generating immense excitement among fans. The superstar Salman Khan will be at the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match to release a special surprise for fans. This will be the perfect prelude to the Tiger 3 trailer which is expected to drop on October 16. But before that, here are the top 10 things you need to know about this thrilling installment in the Tiger franchise. Also Read - Dunki, Sam Bahadur, Tiger 3 and more: Top 10 Entertainment news of the day

1. Blockbuster Duo Returns:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, respectively, bringing back the chemistry and dynamic that captivated audiences in previous films.

2. International Spy Mission:

Tiger 3 takes viewers on a high-stakes international spy mission that spans multiple countries, showcasing breathtaking action sequences and globe-trotting adventure.

3. Emotional Conflict:

In a surprising twist, Tiger and Zoya find themselves in a new conflict, adding an emotional layer to their relationship and setting the stage for intense confrontations.

4. Backstory Revealed:

Flashbacks delve into the intriguing backstory of Tiger and Zoya, unveiling their origins as covert agents and shedding light on the challenges they overcame to become the formidable duo we know today.

5. Powerful Antagonists:

Tiger faces off against a new antagonist who is equally skilled and resourceful, creating a thrilling cat-and-mouse game that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

6. Adrenaline-Fueled Stunts:

Prepare for jaw-dropping stunt sequences, including high-speed chases, daring escapes, and gravity-defying fight scenes choreographed by internationally renowned experts.

7. Emotional Depth:

Beyond the action, Tiger 3 explores the personal lives of Tiger and Zoya, showcasing their struggles to balance duty with their own desires and adding depth to their characters.

8. Cutting-Edge Technology:

Get ready for advanced gadgets, state-of-the-art weapons, and futuristic vehicles as Tiger utilizes cutting-edge technology in his mission to protect his country.

9. Zoya to Face a Strong Antagonist:

Zoya faces a formidable antagonist, resulting in a powerful rivalry that adds an extra layer of suspense and showcases the strength of women in the film.

10. Twists and Turns:

Tiger 3 will surprise with unexpected alliances, betrayals within Tiger's own organization, and plot twists that keep audiences guessing until the very end.