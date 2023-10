The whole of India is glued on to the World Cup 2023 which is happening in our country. The sporting tournament is one of the biggest stages right now. There are reports that Salman Khan will be promoting Tiger 3 during the epic India Vs Pakistan Match which is going to happen on October 14, 2023. It seems he has shot a special thematic video for the same. It will air during the India Vs Pakistan match, and also during the whole tournament. There are reports of how a special musical evening is being planned ahead of the big clash. We have to see if the superstar is present in person as well. Also Read - Top 10 viral Bollywood news of the day: Tiger 3, Jawan, Baiju Bawra and more

BREAKING: Tiger roars at the Cricket World Cup to create historic reach for the YRF Spy Universe film!#Tiger3 will take over the India vs Pakistan match! #SalmanKhan has also shot for cricket World Cup thematic co-branded promos to run throughout the tournament across India… pic.twitter.com/zJ0kR8NYcK — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 11, 2023

YRF Spy Verse's unique promotional strategy

Fans are loving how YRF has finally kicked in its effort to promote Tiger 3. We saw a new poster of Salman Khan from the film today. The movie will release on November 10, 2023. The organic hype for the film across India is huge. The World Cup is the perfect platform. Moreover, the India Vs Pakistan match is the one the whole nation will be watching. Fans will remember that Pathaan's promotions began at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Shah Rukh Khan was in the studio with Wayne Rooney for the Pathaan promotion. Moreover, Deepika Padukone was there in Qatar for the unveiling of the trophy as part of Louis Vuitton. Fans want to see Salkat at the venue (Salman plus Katrina Kaif). Also Read - Tiger 3, War 2, Kantara 2, Pushpa 2 and more: Why filmmakers are betting big on sequels

Extraordinary promotion strategy by YRF . Tiger is coming to Roar this Diwali #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/9cgTv8eL0p — Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) October 11, 2023

MASS PROMOTION — fiza (@relatewithfiza) October 11, 2023

Baap aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/aqm7hNZKy9 — Ronit Salman (@SalmanRonit) October 11, 2023

Aur pure world cup ka brand ambassador hain king SRK?. — Gazi Rifat (@GaziRifat12) October 11, 2023

Ab tho Tiger Ka dahad Hoga Stadium Ho ya Theater mai??Mass Promotion By Yrf?? #Tiger3TrailerOct16 #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan? pic.twitter.com/I7j6qQ5YiG — Samim Hasan Faisal? (@SamimHasanFais2) October 11, 2023

The trailer of Tiger 3 shows Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. This time, he has been labelled as an anti-national. He has to prove himself for his son and countrymen as he takes on some dreaded terrorists. Katrina Kaif has done some breathtaking action scenes as Zoya. Also Read - Tiger 3 new poster: Katrina Kaif is fierce and feisty, calls the spy movie her 'most challenging film yet'