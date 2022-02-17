Tiger 3 BTS: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back to their bruised and bloodied looks in leaked pics from sets

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3. They have flown to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film. And Salman and Katrina are back to their bruised and bloodied avatars as Tiger and Zoya in the leaked pics from the sets. Also Read - Did Naseeruddin Shah shoot in the same house for Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? This is what netizens feel
Many fans have taken to Twitter to share the pictures of Salman and Katrina dressed the same way as they did at the end of Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman and Katrina will be seen performing some visually extravagant action stunts and it looks like fans are already in for a treat.
Take a look.
Earlier, it was reported that the film's director Maneesh Sharma has a grand vision for Tiger 3 and Austria presents a perfect backdrop to Tiger and Zoya's journey and mission in the film. The two stars were earlier shooting in Turkey. Salman and Katrina even got a chance to meet the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.
The third instalment in the Tiger franchise was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. Tiger 3 will have Salman and Katrina Kaif repring their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
