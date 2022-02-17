Tiger 3 BTS: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back to their bruised and bloodied looks in leaked pics from sets

and have resumed shooting for Tiger 3. They have flown to Delhi to wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the film. And Salman and Katrina are back to their bruised and bloodied avatars as Tiger and Zoya in the leaked pics from the sets. Also Read - Did Naseeruddin Shah shoot in the same house for Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? This is what netizens feel

Many fans have taken to Twitter to share the pictures of Salman and Katrina dressed the same way as they did at the end of . Salman and Katrina will be seen performing some visually extravagant action stunts and it looks like fans are already in for a treat. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez – 9 fresh 2022 pairs that promise to create magic on-screen

Take a look.

Earlier, it was reported that the film's director has a grand vision for Tiger 3 and Austria presents a perfect backdrop to Tiger and Zoya's journey and mission in the film. The two stars were earlier shooting in Turkey. Salman and Katrina even got a chance to meet the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut wants to jail Karan Johar in Lock Upp, Bridgerton season 2 release date and more

The third instalment in the Tiger franchise was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. Tiger 3 will have Salman and Katrina Kaif repring their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star as the antagonist. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by .