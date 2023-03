Emraan Hashmi is all set to play a baddie in Tiger 3 and this leaked video of the Selfiee star is going viral from the sets of the film and the fans cannot keep calm for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the superstar's film, and the fans are extremely curious to see this combination on the screen for the first time ever. In this leaked video, Emraan Hashmi can be seen prepping for his role, and the video quickly went viral on the sets. Fans even spit Katrina Kaif sitting with Emraan on the sets, and they are just imagining how this deadliest combination will shine on screen when they have a face-off. However, the video gets deleted on the fan page.



Emraan Hashmi from #Tiger3 ??Mahn look at his physique!! Battle between him & Salman Khan will be treat to watch!! https://t.co/Qk5NeTI0vE — . (@Salman_Rules) February 24, 2023

As the video of Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif goes viral, Twitter users speculate on how the story of Tiger 3 will unfold. "There is a connection between Emraan and Katrina," one user claimed. Emraan will use Katrina to overtake the tiger, and the tiger will choose love or country. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding, and how it all started with Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is unclear. And this time will be bigger and better because Pathaan will make a grand cameo, similar to what we saw in 's box office hit. Well, the hype around Tiger 3 is making the fans go bonkers, and how.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also reunite after , and their chemistry often creates fireworks at the box office. Once again, everyone is waiting for them to create magic with their crackling chemistry like never before.