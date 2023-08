Tiger 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The buzz around Tiger 3 is quite high given the fact that it is the third instalment from the most popular spy thriller franchise and stars Salman and Katrina in it. Maneesh Sharma is directing the upcoming new movie. In the last couple of weeks, pics and announcement rumours have surfaced about the movie, to add to the excitement. And to add to the buzz a clip has been leaked that features Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan's actioner has a Christopher Nolan connection; all you need to know

Katrina Kaif dances her heart out on sets of Tiger 3

A video has been leaked on Reddit. A spoiler from Tiger 3 has been posted online which has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. The user shared that Katrina Kaif is dancing in the clip from a Tiger 3 song. In the video, music is being played while the background dancers are seen grooving with drums. Katrina's face is not visible in the video. We can see her from behind. She is a little too far away but once Katrina starts dancing, you get a better idea about where she is. Katrina is an amazing dancer and the music sure seems catchy.

Watch the viral video of Katrina Kaif from the sets of Tiger 3 here:

Netizens react to the video

Since the song in the video is just music, fans are guessing what could be the song. They are wondering if Mashallah is being remade with a new twist. Some have said that it is a new number called Udta Parinda. After watching the video, the drums do give out the vibes of Mashallah. It was a huge hit number. We cannot wait to see Salman Khan and Katrina share screenspace in this one. Meanwhile, check out the comments here:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunion

Katrina and Salman Khan are coming together once again. This is their 9th reunion in films. They have worked together in Yuvvraj, Hello, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat to name a few. Tiger franchise is their popular works together. The first film was directed by Kabir Khan while the second one was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. And the third one is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3 is scheduled for Diwali release.