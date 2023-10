The craze surrounding the grand release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 is already high. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release next month on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Recently, the makers of Tiger 3 released a special video to give fans a glimpse into what’s in store for them in the third instalment of the blockbuster spyverse film, where Salman Khan performed high-octane action sequences and raised the anticipation surrounding the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the film in his Pathaan avatar. The actor will have a long cameo in the film and will be appearing in a crucial sequence in Tiger 3. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan struggles to move in viral dance video, fans worried about his health

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo details from Tiger 3 out

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will have nearly a 25 minutes-long cameo appearance in Tiger 3. The high-octane action sequence featuring the two superstars will be an adrenaline-pumping action scene and was reportedly shot for nearly 7 days in Mumbai in April-end this year.

While Shah Rukh and Salman's scene in Pathaan created a major frenzy amongst their fans, their sequence in Tiger 3 is expected to be grander. Reportedly, YRF head honcho and Tiger 3 producer Aditya Chopra helped plan the Shah Rukh-Salman sequence along with director Maneesh Sharma for over six months. The scene involved 3 top action directors from across the world including Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh.

Reportedly, a bike sequence chase between Tiger and Pathaan on a bridge will be the highlight of the film and is expected to be a grand visual spectacle. The scenes were shot on a set constructed on Madh Island and cost more than Rs 30 crore. Shah Rukh Khan will be making a grand entry on a wooden trolley to save Salman from Pakistan’s jail, a report in Box Office Worldwide reported, The report further added that Shah Rukh will save Salman and the duo will be riding on a motorcycle, Sholay-style and make an escape from the jail.

About Tiger 3

Starring Salman Khan in the titular role, the film marks the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger film franchise including films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif will be reprising her role as ex-ISI agent Zoya in the film, while Emraan Hashmi will be portraying the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Tiger 3 will begin after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War.