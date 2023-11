Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan released on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. And in two days, the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The day 3 of Tiger 3 was as good as the opening day. The fans are enjoying the movie in theatres and how! Worldwide, Tiger 3 has touched the Rs 240 crore mark. Katrina Kaif has expressed her feelings after seeing how fans are enjoying their movie in cinema halls. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer creates history, breaks these records

Katrina Kaif expresses delight at seeing the audience's reaction to Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif says it is truly delightful to witness the entertainment that Tiger 3 is providing to everyone across the country. And the added bonus is the festival of Diwali. Katrina Kaif is happy to see people from all corners of the country joyfully dancing in theatres. "The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season," she shares. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's action film collects 146 crore, next few days crucial

Katrina is dedicated to entertaining the audience and hence, to witness the mania for Tiger 3 holds immense significance for her. She takes great pride in Tiger 3 and is happy that it is creating the same furore as its predecessors, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. She boasts about the Hindi entertainment industry having a phenomenal time at cinemas this year. She is particularly thrilled about Tiger 3 being able to enjoy the same success. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif exudes grace in new pictures from Diwali celebration at her sea-facing home

Katrina Kaif has reprised her role as Zoya in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The film is making money through on-the-spot bookings. Salman Khan starrer movie is about Tiger saving Pakistan from Emraan Hashmi who plans to start a dictatorship which will also impact India. Tiger helps beat the enemy and eventually India.

Tiger is one of the most loved film franchise and the first spy-verse movie from YRF. The third instalment is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first movie was directed by Kabir Khan and the second instalment was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ek Tha Tiger was a huge hit and so was Tiger Zinda Hai. And now, Tiger 3 is on the verge of becoming a blockbuster.