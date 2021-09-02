Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi joins Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Turkey putting an end to all the speculations about his role in the action entertainer

Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited projects of Salman Khan. Fans were super excited when news came that Emraan Hashmi had been roped in to play the villain in the movie. Some days back, he was asked about Tiger 3 and he gave a rather non-committal answer that made fans wonder if something went awry. Emraan Hashmi had been seen at the gym since six months bulking up for the part of the villain. Today, he has ended all the speculations for once and for all. He posted a picture of him from the airport saying that he was headed to Turkey. The cast has finished a schedule in Russia and is now going to Turkey for the rest of the schedule. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh: First glimpse of star kids fans are eagerly waiting for

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The two stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left Mumbai around a week back for a long schedule of two months. The film will be shot in five countries abroad. The presence of Emraan Hashmi is a huge treat for all fans. We know that he aces the grey characters to perfection since the start of his career. This is also his first movie with Yash Raj Films. Also Read - From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra: Celeb couples who surprised fans with their hush-hush marriages

The third movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and not Ali Abbas Zafar. This has left fans with mixed reactions. But it seems like Ali Abbas Zafar was busy developing scripts for his own production, which is why he could not be 100 per cent involved in Tiger 3. Yash Raj honcho Aditya Chopra wanted undivided attention on the film. He wanted two to three years of Zafar's time, which is why things became tough. Maneesh Sharma has directed films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Fan, Band Bajaa Baaraat and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Let us see what this combo brings on the table! Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for the action-thriller on THIS date? Deets inside