Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi looks all set to challenge Salman Khan; shares video of his beastly workout session

Emraan Hashmi fans are super kicked about Tiger 3. The actor is the main villain of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film. It was said that he was the antagonist but Emraan Hashmi himself did not confirm anything. But his pictures from places like Russia confirmed that he is indeed doing the movie. Throughout his career, Emraan Hashmi has maintained a similar frame. He never did anything drastic with his body, expect for Dibakar Banerjee's Shanghai. Emraan Hashmi gained some weight to come across as a pot-belied man. He has shared a workout video and that has left fans amazed. It looks like the fight between Salman Khan and him is going to be an epic one. Also Read - 5 times Ranbir Kapoor shared his excitement about becoming a father and proved Alia Bhatt has made the perfect choice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The actor wrote in his caption, "In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards!!" His fitness trainer and filmmaker Mohit Suri lauded him. Suri called him the real hero. Emraan Hashmi is pretty conscious about his diet. He has said that he follows a systematic diet that is low on carbs. He eats five to six mini meals a day to keep his metabolism going. His diet is Indian but home-cooked food. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput and more stars who struggled to make a mark in Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi earlier said that he works out for five times a week. If he is shooting abroad, he makes sure he does some cardio workout. His troublesome areas are his chest and back. He does a lot of push-ups. Emraan Hashmi is also into yoga. His Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan is the fitness icon for many Bollywood actors till date. He does not miss out on gymming even for a day. The Maneesh Sharma film, Tiger 3 promises to be high on action with some high octane sequences in foreign locales. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's More gets terrific support from desi Bangtan fans as India tops in streaming numbers on YouTube for second consecutive week