Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. A few days ago, the team shot for the film in Delhi, and recently, they were clicked at the Mumbai airport while coming back from the capital. While YRF has not yet officially announced the film, Salman has spoken about it multiple times. Reportedly, Emraan plays the role of the antagonist in the movie, and fans of the actor are super excited to watch him in Tiger 3.

Well, in the past few months, Emraan been flaunting his chiselled body on social media, and fans were speculating that he has worked on his body for Tiger 3. Recently, the actor shared a picture of his six-pack abs body and tweeted, "New gains Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers."

New gains ??Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers ? pic.twitter.com/jAGja9U4IW — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 22, 2022

Emraan's caption clears that he has changed his diet and it makes us wonder whether the actor has wrapped up the shooting of Tiger 3. Well, fans of the actor impressed with his body. A fan tweeted, "Superrrb work bhai hard work pays off." Another fan wrote, "Emraan bhai #Tiger3 ke wrap up ke baad ye body maintaine rakhiye please." One more tweeted, "Nice muscles nice body & nice six packs Love it."

Apart from Tiger 3, Emraan will be seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The actor’s last release was Dybbuk which had premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. His last theatrical release was Chehre. Though the movie had received a mixed response, Emraan’s performance in it was appreciated.