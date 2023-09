After months of waiting, Salman Khan fans were treated with the first official poster of his upcoming action-thriller Tiger 3 and announced the release date of the film. Taking to his social media account, the actor shared the poster, which also featured his co-star Katrina Kaif. The duo will be reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in the blockbuster action film franchise which is slated for a grand worldwide release on Diwali 2023. Also Read - Jawan: From standing outside Mannat to finally directing him, Atlee narrates his 13 year long manifestation to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger 3 First Poster Out

Salman Khan shared the first poster of Tiger 3, where he can be seen alongside Katrina Kaif. The duo can be seen in a fierce avatar, holding guns in their hands. Salman also announced that the film will be released this year on Diwali in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," the caption of Salman's Instagram post read.

About Tiger 3

While Salman and Katrina will be reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively in Tiger 3, the film will mark the entry of a new villain. Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the film. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks the third installment in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 marks the fifth film in YRF's spyverse after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan to have a special cameo in Tiger 3

Salman featured in his Tiger avatar in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan earlier this year, after which it was speculated that the Jawan star will also be making a special appearance in Tiger 3. Reportedly, a big-budget set was built in Mumbai, where the two superstars shot for their high-octane action sequence for Tiger 3. Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen together yet again after Tiger 3 in Tiger vs Pathaan. The film will reportedly be directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and will beginning filming next year.