Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has made it to the theatres today. It is among the most-talked-about and the most-anticipated Bollywood film of recent times. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is out-an-out action entertainer with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya. The new entry is made by Emraan Hashmi who is the villain of the film. As the film made it to the theatres on the auspicious day of Diwali, social media is abuzz with film reviews. Salman Khan fans are quite impressed with his action-avatar. However, her comes a bitter news.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 leaked online

As per latest reports, Tiger 3 has leaked online within a few hours of its release. As reported by India.com, Tiger 3 has leaked online on sites like, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites. It is not the first time that a Salman Khan film has leaked online. In the past, Salman Khan has made requests to not leak films online. Piracy is a punishable offence and BollywoodLife strongly condemns the act. Movies are made for entertainment purposes and are to be watched in theatres. A lot of people put in hard work into the making of a film and they all deserve respect. It can be done by not indulging in piracy. Also Read - Tiger 3 quick movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif share the same chemistry; Emraan Hashmi is impactful

All about Tiger 3

Talking about Tiger 3, the movie is about a RAW agent and his wife who was an ex-ISI agent. The film helmed by Maneesh Sharma is high on action and drama and some fun chase sequences that will give you adrenaline rush. So far, Tiger 3 has received positive reviews from all corners. On social media, Tiger 3 is trending as fans are pouring in love for Salman Khan. It is a part of YRF spy universe and holds a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Hrithik Roshan also makes an appearance as Kabir, however, it's just a teaser to War 2.

Now all eyes are on the box office numbers of Tiger 3. It is expected that the film will do wonders at BO.