Tiger 3: Here's what Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan bonded over while shooting the action thriller [Exclusive]

Tiger 3 starring , and is one of the highly anticipated films. Directed by and produced under the banner of YRF, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise will make it to the theatres on the occasion of Eid next year. The shooting of the same is currently underway and it looks like a new bond of friendship is taking place on the sets between Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. The two stars who are working together for the first time and they seem to have clicked really well.

A source close to the project tells us that Salman and Emraan bonded over several things like fitness, food, and more. They exchanged tips with each other over fitness and even worked out together. The Dabangg Khan has been sharing a lot of tricks with Emraan. Both of them are also bonded over Biryani and home-cooked food. Though in the film, Emraan and Salman are going to be at loggerheads, off-screen, both seem to be enjoying each other's company. Not just this, Salman also spoke to Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan over video calls when over the actor used to home. Well, given their camaraderie we won't be surprised if we get to see them together in another film post Tiger 3. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more

Meanwhile, it was recently that Salman Khan had shared the teaser of Tiger 3 while sharing the release date with fans. The cherry on top is that fans will also get to see 's cameo in the film. It is reported that Tiger 3 will begin from where Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will end.