Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is one of the most awaited films of 2023. After the super success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for Tiger 3. Well, one of the highlights of the film will surely be the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. There have been reports that YRF is planning a soy universe and while Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan will have a cameo in Tiger 3, Salman will be seen as Tiger in SRK starrer.

According to a report in E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3 by the end of September. The superstar is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Chennai and later move to 's Dunki.

The last time we saw and on the big screen together was in Zero in which the Tiger 3 star had a cameo. It will surely be interesting to watch both superstars on the big screen again.

Last year, on his birthday, while talking to the media, Salman had revealed that Pathaan has to come first and later Tiger 3 will come. There have been reports that the movies’ storylines are interlinked.

Directed by , Tiger 3 is slated to release on Eid next year. Pathaan is helmed by and also stars and . It will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which also stars , Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill, is slated to release by the end of this year. Recently, Salman shared a teaser of the film.