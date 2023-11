Salman Khan is all set to roar at the box office with Tiger 3. The fans are waiting with their bathed breath to watch their favourite character of Salman Khan (Tiger), on the big screen. Whenever Salman Khan comes with Tiger release or any of his releases there is no big stars who dares to clash with the superstar. Trade experts, in an interaction with an entertainment portal called Salman Khan, the organic superstar, claimed that till today, there are no pan-Indian films that have dared to cash with Salman Khan at the box office. Salman Khan has been consistent in his career, and he is the only superstar who has not taken a sabbatical in his acting career. Right now, Shah Rukh Khan may be in the best position among all the superstars due to his blockbuster releases, Pathaan and Jawan. But the superstar witnessed the stardom like Salman Khan lately despite being in the industry for decades. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Did Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greet one another at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Here's a fact check

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, trade expert Taran Adarsh said," He has a huge following and is a darling of the masses. The business he has generated over a period of time in mass pockets is phenomenal. Though he has had a rough patch, he's the pied piper of Bollywood."

Another trade expert, Atul Mohan, said," Salman is a very big hero of the masses. He has always had such a huge fan following; Shah Rukh Khan ka aisa following ab bana hai. Aamir Khan never had such a mass pull. Salman's craze is one of a kind. Hence, filmmakers are wary of clashing their films with his. Itna bada hero hai, kaun takkar lega iske saath".

Well, the craze for Salman Khan is undeniably mammoth. Tiger 3 is all set to release on Diwali that is November 12, 2023, and so far, 10 crore tickets have been sold out reportedly. And there are many single screens that have been houseful. In fact, there are claims that Tiger 3 will run in the theatres for 24 7. That's the stardom of superstar Salman Khan.