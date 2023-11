Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the most awaited film right now. Everyone is waiting to see Tiger and Zoya back on the big screens. The film is all set to release in the theatres on November 12. Tiger 3 is the continuation of stories from Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo for Tiger 3. He will be seen as Pathaan who will come to help Tiger. Also Read - Tiger 3 new promo: Villian Emraan Hashmi steals the show as Salman Khan pledges to save India; fans say 'goosebumps loaded' [WATCH]

Not just Pathaan, we will see another big star joining them in Tiger 3. BollywoodLife had earlier reported that Tiger 3 is a continuation of events from War and hence we can also expect Hrithik Roshan as Kabir entering the show.

It is going to be Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir!

Now, industry tracker and analyst Himesh Mankad has reported that Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Tiger 3 as Kabir is confirmed. Yes, Aditya Chopra is planning to unite Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir in Tiger 3.

This will be a big union and we cannot wait to see three megastars coming together. Taking to Instagram, Himesh Mankad wrote, “MEGA EXCLUSIVE - HRITHIK ROSHAN AS AGENT KABIR IN TIGER - YRF SPY UNIVERSE GOES BIGGER & BIGGER. #HrithikRoshan to play the part of his iconic super spy, #AgentKabir from #War, in the #SalmanKhan and #KatrinaKaif led #Tiger3. The actor will be making a guest appearance in this #Diwali2023 dhamaka.”

“For those unaware, #Tiger aka #SalmanKhan made an appearance in #Pathaan. Soon after it was confirmed that #Pathaan aka. #ShahRukhKhan will be making an appearance in a key scene in #Tiger3. And now, with #HR aka. #Kabir also confirmed for a cameo, #AdityaChopra is set to officially establish his SUPER-SPY TRINITY of the #YRFSpyUniverse. This is certainly the beginning for the big union of TIGER - KABIR - PATHAAN in the near future, “he added.

Take a look at Himesh’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh (@himeshmankad)

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and next we will see War 2 in the YRF spy universe. This is going to be a big story in Entertainment news.