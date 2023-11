Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have reprised their roles as Tiger aka Avinash and Zoya for Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. The new movie is winning hearts everywhere and is minting money. Salman as Tiger has always won hearts. But this time Katrina Kaif has surprised everyone a lot. Katrina had some powerpact action sequences in the movie. And she has now revealed her father-in-law Sham Kaushal's reaction to the same. Also Read - Get a body like Tiger 3 star Salman Khan with these 5 fitness products

Katrina Kaif reveals Sham Kaushal's reaction to Zoya's action sequences

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal is a famous action director. And Katrina Kaif performed pretty high-octane stunts in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. When asked the actress for her father-in-law's reaction, she shares that the love she has received from her family is very special. She gushed about her father-in-law calling him the senior action director of the industry. She reveals Sham Kaushal was the happiest to hear the praises that Zoya received for her action scenes. The veteran action director told Katrina, "You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well." For Katrina, that was very special. Even Vicky loved the movie and felt that Zoya's character was presented very well. Katrina Kaif shares it didn't matter any particular actor, the way the character had the graph which remained constant was very interesting. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer struggles to match up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the first week itself

Katrina Kaif is winning hearts as Zoya. Fans have loved her in the action sequences particularly. Talking about the love pouring her way, Katrina said that it was delightful to see people enjoying the movie in cinema halls. And the Diwali season was just added bonus. The actress is very happy to see people cheering and whistling and dancing and having a good time in theatres. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi reveals he didn’t have fun at Shah Rukh Khan’s 50th bash due to THIS reason

Being an actress who wants to keep entertaining the masses, the mania for Tiger 3 and the love is very important for her. She takes pride in being a part of Tiger 3. "This year has been phenomenal for Hindi cinema, and I am thrilled that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by audiences in the theatres,” she said.

Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. The movie was released on the occasion of Diwali 2023 and has so far made Rs 191.9 crores.