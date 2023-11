Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have left their fans hearts racing. The Tiger 3 actress took to her Instagram and shared the picture with her co-star and Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan to wish happy Diwali to her fans. Katrina is looking stunning in a beautiful shimmery golden saree, while Salman Khan is giving all-desi vibes in a maroon kurta. Fans cannot stop gushing about how good they are looking. Salman and Katrina are all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Tiger 3 as Zoya and Tiger. Tiger 3 will be releasing in Diwali on November 12, 2023, and the actress has insisted all her fans book the tickets and enjoy the film in the theatres. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra believes Ankita Lokhande will be in the top three; Aishwarya Sharma agrees

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are two of the most beloved jodis on the big screen. And their fan following is massive. Even now, the fandom for it is crazy. As Kat and Salman shared the picture of them together on Instagram, fans are hailing them as blockbuster Jodi. There are many who express their desire to see them together forever.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, too, are very fond of each other. Recently, Salman Khan gave a huge shoutout to Katrina Kaif over her dancing silks and called her the most hardworking actress he has worked with. Katrina, in one of the interviews, called him the most important part of her life. "There are many definitions of the relationship we share. I don't like to really share publicly or give labels to the relationship I share with him. Salman has been an important part of my life, not only in films but also with his family and his sisters. Today, we are good friends. He is just an amazing person. He is unique; you don't meet many people like Salman. He will always remain an important part of my life. If you ever come across him, don't be afraid of striking up a conversation; he interacts really well—be it with a fan or someone who approaches him, he engages well with them." Tiger 3 is expected to be another blockbuster.