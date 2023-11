Katrina Kaif is pregnant, Katrina Kaif is not pregnant, netizens keep wondering whether the Tiger 3 actress is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. The actress is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3 which also stars Salman Khan. Apart from the box office collection of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours have been making headlines. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif reveals father-in-law Sham Kaushal's reaction to Zoya's action sequences

Katrina Kaif shuts down pregnancy rumours

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi were in the city for the press conference for Tiger 3. The actress wore a pretty yellow sundress. It was a body-hugging dress. Salman and Emraan were seen in denim and a tee. All three of them met their fans most casually. Salman and Katrina danced to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song sung by Arijit Singh from the movie. Katrina looked very pretty in the sunny dress. And those claiming that she is pregnant would see that the actress is not pregnant. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer struggles to match up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the first week itself

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif dancing with Salman Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Katrina Kaif is not the one to put out official statements. It seems she subtly shut down the rumours once and for all. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021. And they will soon complete 2 years of togetherness as a married couple. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi reveals he didn’t have fun at Shah Rukh Khan’s 50th bash due to THIS reason

Trending Now

Fans love Katrina Kaif who is putting a lot of effort into the dance. On the other hand, Salman is dancing but not really putting in effort. Some netizens have called out Salman for being less interested.