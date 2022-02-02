Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to spend Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as Delhi schedule with Salman Khan all set to kick-off

Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans. As per a report in a top entertainment portal, Salman Khan will start shoot for the movie from this Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Yash Raj Film studios. It will be followed by a long schedule in Delhi. Sources have told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting in the national capital from February 14. Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma are planning to shoot some 'real intense scenes' of Tiger 3 at Delhi's real locations. Also Read - 6 Bigg Boss contestants who became extremely famous despite NOT winning Salman Khan's show

A trade source said that the team will maintain some very strict COVID-19 protocols for the shoot. Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are eagerly awaiting the film. The pair will be heading to Delhi on February 12-13 a day ahead of the shoot. Since the two will be at real locations, a huge security team will also be accompanying the two superstars of Bollywood. This means that Katrina Kaif won't be in Mumbai to celebrate her first Valentine's Day with husband, Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in December.

It seems Yash Raj Films has done a good job in keeping all the schedules of Tiger 3 on track. Now, they have to finish this Delhi schedule without any hassles. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be filming for 10-12 days in the capital. It seems the location is being kept under wraps. This means that Tiger 3 shooting will get completed in a year. The movie had gone on floors from March 10, 2022 last year.

Tiger 3 is being considered as one of the biggest action movies in Hindi cinema. The movie is costing close to Rs 350 crore. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbusters at the box office. This year, the villain of the movie is Emraan Hashmi.