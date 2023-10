Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited film of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. And after the release of the smashing trailer, fans cannot contain their excitement to watch the film. The trailer for Tiger 3 was intriguing, and especially the towel fight scene of the actress grabbed all the eyeballs. Katrina Kaif’s towel fight partner, Michelle Lee, who too aced the scene, along with the diva, spoke about shooting for the scene and revealed the biggest challenge that they came across.

Michelle Lee, who is thankful to be a part of an international film like Tiger 3, spoke about how the biggest challenge in the towel fight scene was the wardrobe itself. Speaking candidly to an entertainment portal, Michelle said,” One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place, and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points, and that helped a lot.".

Michelle Lee lauds Katrina Kaif as a performer in Tiger 3.

Michelle Lee is in awe of Katrina Kaif and her dedication to her work. Calling her a graceful actress, Michelle said," Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flowed. It was clear she had experience in choreography, so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!".

Tiger 3 to create fireworks at the box office this Diwali Katrina Kaif went all out this time when it came to action in Tiger 3. In one of her conversations, Kat revealed how she pushed herself to the breaking point while taking actions and called it the most physically challenging film of her career to date. Salman Khan, too, is in awe of Katrina's dedication and has heaped praise for the diva lately. Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12, 2023. Stay tuned with us more entertainment news