Katrina Kaif will be reprising her role as Zoya opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The new movie is all set for release during Diwali. On 27th September, Salman Khan starrer movie makers dropped their first promotional video, Tiger Ka Message kickstarting the promotions of Tiger 3. It was a special occasion, the birth anniversary of Yash Chopra, YRF founder. However, Katrina and other cast members went missing from Tiger Ka Message, leaving fans a little disheartened. And now, a picture of Katrina from the Tiger 3 sets is going viral.

Tiger 3 picture leaked? Katrina Kaif is seen performing a high-octane stunt

A picture from the sets of Tiger 3 is going viral as you read this. Katrina Kaif is seemingly performing a stunt. The gorgeous beauty is seen in an all-black look. She is wearing black pants with a black leather jacket and boots. She also has gloves on and a helmet. Katrina seems to be flying off of a bike which has turned vertically upside-down. There are cars parked and a few assistants around as well. Fans claim that it is Katrina in the picture, however, the lady is seen wearing a helmet. Nevertheless, fans are pretty excited after seeing the picture.

Check out the viral picture of Katrina Kaif from the sets of Tiger 3 here:

Katrina Kaif will reportedly perform high-octane action sequences in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Katrina has been working very hard on the same. Katrina Kaif has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for the same. Katrina's Zoya has a loyal fanbase. Fans were pretty disappointed to have a no-show of Katrina in Tiger Ka Message.

Katrina Kaif centric promotional video from Tiger 3 to be released soon?

After Tiger Ka Message was released, BollywoodLife exclusively informed the disappointed fans, the real reason behind no-show of Katrina or Emraan Hashmi from the video. YRF is a big banner and they are well-known for their amazing marketing and promotional strategies. And a source close to the development of the movie informed BollywoodLife that the makers might drop Katrina and Emraan-centric videos, as their character introductions soon.

Watch this video of Tiger 3 here:

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger Ka Message dialogue went viral and the director revealed the concert of the video and the dialogue was all given by the producer, Aditya Chopra. The trailer of Tiger 3 is releasing on 16th October.