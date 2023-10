Tiger 3 trailer release is just round the corner. It will hit screens on October 16 and as we wait to see what the action extravaganza has in store for us, a new poster has come our way. Katrina Kaif's Zoya looks all set to take the Tiger-Verse by storm, pushing boundaries and her own limits in Tiger 3. Fans will witness Katrina Kaif in her most challenging role yet as she plays Zoya, the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe, in the upcoming action-packed film Tiger 3. Known for her incredible action sequences, Katrina brings Zoya to life and shows that she can not only match but also surpass her co-star Salman Khan in combat and strategy. Also Read - World Cup, India Vs Australia: Ex Aus cricketer Brett Lee is a fan of THIS Bollywood actress; is it Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif?

In the recently unveiled solo poster of Katrina as Zoya, Yash Raj Films hailed her as the only actor who could do justice to the character. Fans and critics alike have lauded Katrina for her portrayal of Zoya in the past, whether it be in Ek Tha Tiger or Tiger Zinda Hai, and now she is back with even more fire and grit in Tiger 3.

But the journey to bring this fierce character to life has not been easy. Katrina revealed that in order to pull off the physically demanding action sequences in Tiger 3, she pushed her body to its "breaking point". And it shows on screen - the action sequences in Tiger 3 are nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Speaking about her role, Katrina says, "Zoya is everything I've ever wanted in a character. She's fierce, strong, and stands up for what's right. Playing her has been an exhilarating journey and pushing my limits both physically and mentally has been worth it. Tiger 3 has been my most challenging film to date, but also my most rewarding."

Katrina's love for the action genre is no secret, and she has been a long-time fan of the action heroes of Bollywood and Hollywood. Playing Zoya, a character that embodies strength and fearlessness, is a dream come true for her. Katrina adds, "Zoya is no damsel in distress - she's the queen of her own destiny and doesn't need anyone to protect her. I'm excited for audiences to see her in action and see how she complements Tiger."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is set for release during the Diwali holiday period this year. So gear up for an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled ride with Katrina Kaif as Zoya.