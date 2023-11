With bated breath, Salman Khan fans are now waiting for Diwali as his film Tiger 3 is going to release. There is crazy hype around Tiger 3 as it also brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on the big screen. It is a hit franchise and it is expected that the third instalment will do wonders at the box office. Adding to the hype, the makers of Tiger 3 have now launched a new promo featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the dreaded Emraan Hashmi. It is filled with kickass action sequences and heavy dialogues. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif stuns in a satin green dress; fans call her a 'Barbie doll'

Tiger 3 new promo is out now

The new promo starts with Emraan Hashmi confronting Salman Khan aka Tiger and stating that he will destroy and wipe out India from the map. And then we see Salman Khan turning into a one-man army pledging to save India at all cost. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the promo and we see her pulling some high-octane, daredevil action sequences with much ease. Her action scene in towel has once again been highlighted in the promo. Emraan Hashmi's dialogue delivery, his look and his screen presence steals the show in the promo but of course, Salman Khan's dialogue 'Jab tak Tiger maara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi' leaves a terrific impact.

As the promo released on social media and YouTube, Salman Khan fans are going all crazy. Many commented that the promo is 'goosebumps loaded'. Tiger 3 is filled with Hollywood like action sequences and fans are quite thrilled and excited.

Check out Tiger 3 new promo below:

One man army! Tiger is back.#Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/omxWBkz7cY — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 3, 2023

Check out the video of Tiger 3's poster reveal:

All about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. The film is going to release on November 12, 2023. It is anticipated that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film as Pathaan. Details of how Pathaan and Tiger meet are yet to be revealed. This morning, reports emerged that Tiger 3 has been granted U/A certificate by CBFC. No cuts in visuals have been made but minor changes in subtitles have been incorporated. The film is said to be 153 minutes long. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.