Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller film Tiger 3 was released on December 12, 2023 in theatres. The film did amazingly well at the box office and won millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and this is the fifth film of the YRF spy Universe. Reportedly, Salman's film Tiger 3 managed to collect Rs. 450 crore worldwide and Rs. 300 crore in India. Fans have been waiting for Tiger 3 to release on the OTT platforms, well here's an update about the same. Follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel for all the latest entertainment news-related updates. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to make Diwali extra special for fans

If reports are to be believed then, fans can now watch Tiger 3 on Amazon Prime Video after a month. Well, this is a big piece of good news for all Salman's fans out there who were eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT. The film has been sold at a huge amount, but the same has not been disclosed as of now. Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also released on Prime Video.

Tiger 3 has become a highly anticipated film and actors have been praised for their strong performance. The film did an impressive business and was released in all languages. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role.