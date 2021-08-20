One of Bollywood's most loved jodis Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left last night for a long schedule of Tiger 3. As we know, the action film will be shot across five countries. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dressed almost identically. Salman Khan was seen in a black tee with denims while Katrina Kaif wore a black track suit. The actress looked very fresh. The movie is a part of the Tiger franchise, which is a super successful one. Salman Khan looked like he was in a hurry and so did Katrina Kaif. The superstar told the paps to co-operate with the security personnel at the airport. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to THESE exotic locations to shoot key scenes of their spy action thriller?

Katrina Kaif has been in the news since two days after rumours of a secret roka surfaced. The actress is in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal since some time now. The actress' PR team denied the rumours saying it is not true at all. Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal also said that the news was a false one. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's affair was confirmed by Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on a TV interview. He said that it was not a rumour that they were together.

Now, we know that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a solid fanbase. People ship together like anything. A fan commented, "Thank God you are not engaged any more..salman katrina only," while another one wrote, "Tu viral kuch din pehle bol rha tha vicky aur kat ki engagement ho gya." We can see that there is immense love for the jodi. The two were in a relationship for seven long years. However, it did not end in marriage. The two are still very close and care for one another like a family.