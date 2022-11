Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is among the most anticipated films. It has been in the making for a while now and fans will have to wait a long time for it to release. Tiger 3 will make it to the theatres only in Diwali 2023. The first look and teaser of the film created much-needed hype among the fans and now everyone is waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star back in action. Well, here comes an interesting bit of news. There is a new addition to it. TV and OTT actress Ridhi Dogra has come on board.

Going by a news report in Koimoi.com, Ridhi Dogra who is a well-known face in the TV industry has been brought on to play a pivotal role in and Tiger 3. All the details about her role have been kept under wrap and the stars too have not commented on any of it as yet. However, source says that she has an important role to play in the film. If true, definitely, Ridhi Dogra is taking a huge step in her acting career.

Ridhi has been a part of many successful TV shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Savitri, Wo Apna Sa and many more. She also ventured into OTT with the show Asur. Last she was seen in The Married Woman.

All about Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Talking about Tiger 3, the film was supposed to be a big Eid 2023 release. However, the release date of Tiger 3 got postponed and now it will only make it to the theatres in Diwali 2023. Salman Khan had shared the news of change of release date through a post on social media. The film is helmed by .