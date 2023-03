Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan did unexpected and impressive business at the box office emerging as the biggest Hindi blockbuster and highest-grossing film. Siddharth Anand's directorial is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe including the Tiger series and WAR. In order to make it a universe there was a crossover of Tiger and Pathaan in the action thriller. Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger in Pathaan was registered as one of the best scenes in the movie and their bond will be continued in Tiger 3 as well. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Allu Arjun REJECTS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, RRR star Ram Charan called 'Brad Pitt of India' and more

Recently it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has a week-long schedule to shoot his scenes for Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will allegedly undergo an adrenaline shoot for 7 days to film their action sequence. A source close to the development exclusively informed us that Tiger 3 scenes were revised after Pathaan was released. The makers of Tiger 3 modified Salman and SRK's scenes after the reaction to Pathaan. While there were amazing scenes and fantabulous dialogues written already all that was altered.

Their screen time together in Tiger 3 has been increased also the most interesting and relatable scenes have been added. Even though the shooting of the third chapter was completed the makers waited to shoot and SRK's part till Pathaan was released. They wanted to see the audience's reaction to their scene in Pathaan and waited to modify it better.

This is not the first time the two superstars of the industry appeared together in a film. After sharing the screen in the iconic hit Karan Arjun the two have been seen together playing cameos in each other’s films earlier as well. Salman played a cameo in ’s 2018 film Zero. On the other hand, SRK was featured in a short role in Tubelight. However, these scenes received a lukewarm response and Pathaan's cameo became a rage. Perhaps that is the reason why Tiger 3 makers wanted to make it cautiously and now they are gonna amp it up.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is filming for Atlee’s Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and . Jawan is scheduled to hit theaters on 2nd June 2023. On the other side, Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to open up in theaters on Eid 2023.