Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3. It’s a keenly-anticipated film and according to reports, Emraan will be seen playing the baddie. Now, fans are expressing their excitement for the film as the film’s release is exactly a year away. Wrote a user, “As You All Know That The Biggest Movie Of Bollywood #Tiger3 Will Release On 21 April 2023 So We Are Doing A CountDown Trend Today For #Tiger3.” Another comment read, “Box-office are you ready for the Destruction , then brace youself till EID 2023 . Baap of Bollywood is coming .TIGER ROARS IN ONE YEAR #SalmanKhan | #Tiger3.” Read another tweet, “MARK THE DATE : 21st APRIL, 2023! Megastar #SalmanKhan is Returning With #Tiger3 To Break All The EXISTING RECORDS! TIGER ROARS IN ONE YEAR.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Ajay Devgn gives the FINAL word on the South films threat on Bollywood; says, 'Same thing was said about Hollywood but...' [EXCLUSIVE]
Well, we hope Covid doesn’t play spoilsport and the film releases smoothly next year. Also Read - Trending TV News: Karan Kundrra-Divya Agarwal join hands for Bechari, Palak Tiwari SLAMS beauty standards of entertainment industry and more
