Tiger 3 released in theatres on Diwali day. The film is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in two days. Tiger 3 is roaring in the global box office as well. Fans are celebrating the release of the film is theatres all over the country. However, social media was in shock over the video where firecrackers went off in a theatre at Malegaon in Maharashtra. Not one but fans lit a number of crackers like rockets and seven shots inside the hall. They went off all over in the lower area of the cinema hall. People ran here and there to avoid the sparks. It caused an almost stampede like situation in the hall. Also Read - Tiger 3 Box Office Collection day 1: Salman Khan starrer mints over Rs 44 crores; becomes his biggest opener

Salman Khan tells fans to stay safe watching Tiger 3

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 day 1 box office prediction: Salman Khan's new movie to make lesser than half of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Check details

Now, superstar Salman Khan has tweeted that fans should avoid indulging in such activities. He said that this is dangerous. As we know, firecrackers that emit sparks can be riskier than bombs. India has seen the Uphaar tragedy where 59 people died of suffocation while more than 100 got injured in a stampede. The Supreme Court had ordered a ban on crackers in 2023. But people in Indian metros and small town burst a lot of fireworks on the occasion of Diwali. The ban has not been followed much in any Indian state. Also Read - Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo leaked from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer

Trending Now

Salman Khan tweeted to his fans that it was dangerous and people lives were put to risk. He urged people to stay safe.

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

That’s so sad — Anika (@stunninganika) November 13, 2023

This comes after the whole world was left shaken by the wedding fire tragedy in Iraq. More than 100 people died in a wedding function after the venue caught fire due to fireworks. Tiger 3 made above Rs 90 crores on day one. It was a huge risk for makers to release on Diwali day. Fans are loving Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie.