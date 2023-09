Come Diwali, and Salman Khan fans will get to see their beloved superstar as spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Yash Raj Films is releasing Tiger 3 on the festive occasion of Diwali. There were rumours that a 30-second long teaser would be shown along with Jawan. This had created a lot of excitement amongst fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While fans of the two superstars do indulge in online mud-slinging, there are many who stan both of them. People were excited as the makers had released a poster of Tiger 3 with both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Jawan: Tiger 3 makers seize the chance, 90-sec teaser of Salman Khan's movie to be shown during the film?

Tiger 3: Trade analyst feels Jawan was a missed chance

The channel Telly Khazana has taken an interview of noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He said that like millions he too was waiting for a small teaser of Tiger 3 with Jawan. He said they could have seized this opportunity. Jawan is seeing immense traction and hype around it. Tiger 3 would have benefitted from the same. Adarsh said that fans of Salman Khan are now getting impatient and want content from YRF. This is not all. He has described Salman Khan as a wounded tiger who wants to reclaim his box office glory. Take a look at the video...

Tiger 3 all set to a huge blockbuster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back as Tiger and Zoya. It is being said that this time the enemies are from Zoya's past. He has to go with her to beat them. Aditya Chopra has kept Katrina Kaif's character under the wraps for a special reason. It seems she has done some death-defying stunts, and is a joy to watch in the hand-to-hand combat scenes. There is a 15-minute cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in Tiger 3. The sequence shot in Madh Island in May cost the producers Rs 30 crores plus. Aditya Chopra is known to be generous producer to enhance the quality of his films.