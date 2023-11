Tiger 3 is the big movie which is coming on Diwali aka November 12, 2023. Salman Khan fans have been waiting for this film for a couple of years. The trailer promises an action spectacle, and Katrina Kaif has also gone viral for the teaser and trailer. The towel fight in the Hammam scenes are being discussed all over. But many are in two minds over Yash Raj Films releasing Tiger 3 on Diwali day. As we know, it is the day of Laxmi Pujan which is celebrated in almost every Indian household. Many will be busy in preparations for the Puja while some have family coming over. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan reacts to 6 am shows of his action thriller and it'll relate with many [Watch]

The debate around opening day numbers for Tiger 3

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

As we know, the year 2023 has been a golden one for the industry. Shah Rukh Khan has given Bollywood a couple of all-time blockbusters with Jawan and Pathaan. Both of them have made above Rs 1,000 crores at the box office. Everyone is keen to know if Tiger 3 will beat the opening day of Jawan, Pathaan or Gadar 2. Given how fan wars go on social media, every person will keep their eye out for the opening day numbers. Will Salman Khan's movie get bad hype if the opening day numbers do not beat Pathaan or Gadar 2? Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more even before release, here's how

This is what trade experts believe

Akshaye Rathi who is an exhibitor and trade analyst told us that the makers have made a fairly sensible decision. He said, "Everyone is busy with Diwali preparations so the makers perhaps felt it was unwise to come on a Friday. Also, they have the additional day of Monday, which is a holiday all over India. Talking about beating the opening numbers of Jawan or Pathaan, that is tough to say. While Diwali is a holiday people too stay busy with other things. But I feel these fan wars are immaterial. What eventually matters is the lifetime collection of a film. The final figures count." Also Read - Tiger 3 box office Day 1: Salman Khan starrer to break all records and create history; more than 3 lakh tickets sold out

Trending Now

Manoj Desai of Gaiety and Galaxy, Maratha Mandir cinemas said advance bookings are happening at a brisk pace. "The franchise is a huge one. Moreover, people love the pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. As for the rest, the matinee show holds the key like I always maintain," he signs off.