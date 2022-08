Tiger 3 actor who is 56 years old is ageing in reverse. On Tuesday, Salman shared a picture after his workout session in the gym and flaunted his ripped physique. In the picture, Salman was seen standing amid workout equipment in the gym and his shirtless picture makes you go weak in knees. Salman shared the picture on his social media accounts and captioned it as, "Being Strong...". Also Read - ICYMI: Taapsee Pannu's scuffle with paparazzi, Urfi Javed's nasty fight with Chahatt Khanna, Kim Kardashian's breakup and more

Within no time, Salman's feed got nasty comments from netizens who brutally trolled him for sharing a shirtless picture at 56. One user wrote, 'Arey Buddhe retire ho jao,' while another commented saying, 'Kisi se shaadi hi karlo sir buddhey ho gaye'. Another one wrote, 'Edit kar 6 packs dalna bhul gaya …tera bhai …movie mein kar dete hai edit abhi insta mein kon karvaega'. Salman manages to turn heads with his fitness regime and spends quality time working out. He often keeps sharing pictures from his training sessions and inspires fans to hit the gym. Salman's Tiger 3 has been trending on the Entertainment News. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone: 5 leaked pictures of upcoming movies that kept social media buzzing

On the work front, Salman has several films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Tiger 3 which is directed by and features and in main roles. Recently, netizens started trending Tiger 3 as they remembered the first film in the franchise will clock 10 years on August 15. Ek Tha Tiger featured Salman as a RAW agent and Katrina Kaif, an ISI agent and the two fall in love during their respective mission. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with . He will also be seen in 's Telugu film, Godfather.