Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set for their next release, Tiger 3, and the first glimpse of the ex-lovers in the Tiger 3 trailer left the fans awestruck. And now this latest post shared by superstar Salman Khan only proves they have come a long way together. Salman extremely respects Katrina Kaif and her hard work. On his Instagram account, he shared super stunning pictures of Katrina from their next party anthem from Tiger 3, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and boy, you just cannot take your eyes off the beauty. But more than Kat's beauty, the caption of the superstar for the diva is grabbing eyeballs. The caption written by Salman Khan on his Instagram post for Katrina reads,"Kat, you killed it. Always a pleasure dancing with you".

Indeed, this kind of appreciation from Salman means a lot. There was a time when Katrina Kaif was unable to dance, but the actress worked very, very hard to achieve this milestone. The fans cannot stop gushing over Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's off-screen chemistry. They believe the superstar may not be a good boyfriend but is definitely a great friend to his exes and the classic example is Katrina Kaif after Sangeeta Bijlani.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have been friends for decades now, and her relationship with the superstar hasn't changed a bit even after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. In fact, Salman is happy for the diva to finally find the man of her life.

The first glimpse of the Tiger 3 trailer was astounding, and it is hard for the fans to wait for November 12, 2023. Salman Khan will have a war to proof to be a desh bhakht at the cost of his family, and there is an interesting twist and turn in the film that awaits. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's enigmatic villainous avatar in the trailer stole the show. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.