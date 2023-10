All eyes are on Tiger 3 which is coming on Diwali 2023. Salman Khan is back as Tiger aka agent Avinash Singh Rathore. This time, he has been labelled as a traitor and he needs to prove his patriotism for his son. Tiger 3 trailer was a rage with all fans of the superstar. Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma has said that fans have hardly seen anything in the trailer. He said the film has around four to five huge action sequences which are completely big screen spectacles. The good news is that the organic hype for Tiger 3 is great. It has crossed 261K interests on the ticket booking site, Book My Show. Also Read - Salman Khan spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez at Tyson Fury Vs Francis Nganno; netizens say, 'unexpected crossover'

Tiger 3 is also doing well in advance bookings all over the world. Tidbits are being shared by different handles on social media. It has already made USD 135K plus from advance bookings all over the world. Experts feel it has all chances to be a Rs 1,000 crore film if it gets the elements right. The maximum advances abroad are from the US and UK. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan BLASTS Vicky Jain, chills with Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan - Here's what to expect

#Tiger3 Overseas Advance Sales ? USA ?? - $45K

UK ?? / Ireland ?? - $35K

UAE ?? - $24K

Saudi Arabia ?? - $6.5K

Oman ?? - $2.5K

Oceania ???? - $17K

Others - $5K Total Gross - $135K pic.twitter.com/UoJsmRbNGN — Box Office Page (@Boxofficepage) October 29, 2023

The advance bookings for Tiger 3 will start from November 5, 2023. It seems some special tickets will be sold from November 1 in select theatres. Salman Khan has been trending after he was seen with Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez at the boxing match in Riyadh. Also Read - Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif’s towel fight partner Michelle Lee reveals the biggest challenge while shooting for the scene

Trending Now

#Tiger3 USA Day 1 Advance Sales are around $42,033 at 388 locations on 1200 shows ! A whopping 2738 tickets have been sold so far. 15 more days to go ! @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf pic.twitter.com/znpOaOE1Ey — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 28, 2023

Yash Raj Films have done well to maintain the hype around Tiger 3. Salman Khan was present at the World Cup matches for promotions. Katrina Kaif has not started promoting as yet. This is the movie the whole of India is waiting for. Salman Khan looks set to unleash mayhem at the box office.