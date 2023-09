Diwali 2023 will belong to Salman Khan. Tiger 3 is coming to the marquee loaded with action, thrill, exotic locales and jaw-dropping stunts from the lead pair. The additional bonus is the presence of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Salman Khan fans know that Tiger 3 is a huge franchise, and a critical movie for the superstar after debacles like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim and others. Given that Salaar is now pushed indefinitely, fans are hoping that promotional content of Tiger 3 drops sooner than expected. There are rumours that a teaser might come in the next few days. We spoke to a few industry sources and this is what they said... Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans get into a fight at a theatre; police intervenes [Watch Video]

Tremendous buzz for Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is one of the films with great on ground buzz. Trade expert and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told us, "The anticipation for the movie is huge. Fans are impatient, so it would be nice if the makers released something for them. It will help the hype. With Salaar being postponed, there have a lot of time in hand for promotions. Tiger 3 is a huge part of the YRF Spy Verse. A bit more promotions would be great." He said that he was unaware of a teaser coming in the next few days or so. A source from the production house told us that all focus now was on The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. It was unlikely that anything would come before that. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri bring Bappa idol home

Rathi further said, "Salman Khan and his fans deserve a movie that does full justice to his superstar status. His supporters deserve great entertainment and seeing their star in a kickass mass role." Also Read - Salman Khan pens emotional, filmi note for niece Alizeh Agnihotri, debut announcement to follow soon?

Trending Now

Will this factor also come into play for Tiger 3?

Another source told us that if a promo or teaser is indeed coming, then it has to be this week or before Anant Chaturdashi. Atul Mohan said, "Once the Shraddh (Pitrupaksh) period kicks in, people lie low. Any promotion will only happen when Navratri begins. They have a lot of time in hand. But if they are planning something, it will definitely come in Ganpati period." We are sure makers are taking cognizance of how crazy fans are for a glimpse of Salman Khan aka Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore in the Maneesh Sharma film.

Katrina Kaif is back as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi plays the villain. Shah Rukh Khan has a 15 minute cameo as Pathaan in the film.