Even though Jawan mania is all over, the interest for Tiger 3 is also at a high. It has crossed 70K interests on Book My Show. Salman Khan fans have been asking Yash Raj Films to release promo and content around Tiger 3 for days now. They want something to build up the hype. But the makers have been silent about it. This has also caused displeasure in fans. Tiger 3 sees the return of Salman Khan as spy Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif is Zoya. This film has been made by Maneesh Sharma as Ali Abbas Zafar was busy with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also Read - Salaar starring Prabhas officially postponed, will it now release after Kalki 2898AD?

Tiger 3 holds key to YRF Spy Universe

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is apparently the crucial start to the much hyped YRF Spy Universe. Yash Raj Films has three top superstars Hrithik Roshan (Kabir Dhaliwal), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Salman Khan (Tiger) headlining the universe. It seems Hrithik Roshan also has a cameo in Tiger 3. This was EXCLUSIVELY revealed by Bollywood Life. Now, rumours are rife that we will get to see one more superstar with Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) in Tiger 3. It could be Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt (new female spy) or Jr NTR (the villain of WAR 2). Fans believe the possibilities are endless. Also Read - Salman Khan fans upset with his team for ignoring Tiger 3 and promoting Fukrey 3; say, 'Wake Up' [Check Reactions]

Buzz :- Apart from #ShahRukhKhan there will be one more Cameo appearance of a spy universe character in #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3. It's interesting to see whether it's Hrithik Roshan or YRF gonna introduce Alia Bhatt/ JR NTR's character in #Tiger3.? According to Sources… pic.twitter.com/Y76228gQua — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 13, 2023

Tiger 3 and Pathaan come together for action-packed sequence

As we know, Aditya Chopra has reportedly splurged Rs 35 crores for one jailbreak sequence between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After the mammoth success of Pathaan, the cameo of King Khan has been extended to 15 minutes. The jailbreak and run will involve a huge motorbike chase sequence. It has been shot in Madh Island. Fans are super kicked at the thought of seeing them together once again. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's why Salman Khan fans are unhappy with the makers, check out their demand