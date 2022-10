Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans have been eagerly waiting for Tiger 3. It is clearly one of the most awaited films of 2023. Well, Tiger 3 was supposed to release on Eid 2023, but to everyone’s surprise, the release date of the movie has been postponed. The third installment of the Tiger franchise will now release on Diwali 2023. Salman Khan took to Twitter to inform his fans about it and also shared a new poster of the film which gives a small glimpse of his character from Tiger 3. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As fans demand 'New Male Lead For Sai', here's a look at TV hunks who can romance Ayesha Singh in the show

Tiger 3 always makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Today, Salman took to Twitter to announce the new release date. He tweeted, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022