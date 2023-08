Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif fans have been going berserk over the internet as a video from Tiger 3 seems to have surfaced online. Tiger 3 is one of the most highly anticipated action thrillers of the year. It is the third film in the famous Tiger franchise of YRF Spy Universe. And now, a video is going viral on the internet with Salman fans trending 'TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS'. The video talks about the announcement dropping soon. Are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fans getting their first glimpse in a couple of days? Also Read - Tiger 3 to drop major hint on Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger 3 first glimpse announcement to be out soon?

Well, the video seems to be shared on YouTube by a handle called Being Human Club. In it, we see the montage of names which reads Yash Raj Films presents Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif and says that glimpse out on August 15. The video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. However, the makers have not officially announced any such thing yet. Also, the number 15 looks odd in the video in comparison to the font used otherwise. It seems like a video edited by fans. Let's wait for an official announcement by the makers of Tiger 3. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal takes Katrina Kaif's opinions very seriously; shares secret to being a good husband

But, watch the viral video about Tiger 3 here:

TIGER 3 Glimpse out now .. ???? Goosebumps #SalmanKhan? #Tiger3

TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/3Db5iiEFso — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 2, 2023

Fans eagerly await Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

There has been a huge buzz around Tiger 3 due to the fans' mania. However, the updates on Tiger 3 have been very few, much to the displeasure of fans. They are trending TIGER ROARS in 100 days on Twitter right now. Fans have been sharing old videos and viral pics and clips online celebrating the same. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Salman Khan admits he was at fault as he talks about his failures in relationships [Watch Old Video]

Thank you so much rocking star yash fans on behalf of all salmaniacs

Love you brother TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS https://t.co/kMQjkIVrTW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iam_prkk) August 3, 2023

the megastar Salman khan ki walk >><<3 ? #Tiger3 TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/PzKgAJUhQr — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

Shenoy sir. miss karunga, Mai ? !! #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan

TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/uCpZ7iFTm1 — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

THE MEGASTAR Salman Khan from the sets of #Tiger3 Man this will be huge ?? TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/rEMzK8pC3t — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

The Monster of Spy Universe Coming Soon for Destroye all Old Records "TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS" — Sujal Sonawane (@sonawne_sujal) August 3, 2023

.After 100 day's all will witness the mega STARDOM and REAL Power of #SalmanKhan ? Tiger is coming to back to shatter all record's.

Boxoffice will be on fire ?❤️#Tiger3 #SalmanKhan?@BeingSalmanKhan TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/BNgwkB8EEy — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

Tiger Is Always Ready ?

Only 100 Days To Go For The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year !! #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan#KatrinaKaif & @yrf TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/SZnJNyJV9Q — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

No one hunts better than a tiger.beware, the Daddy of Spy universe Is coming #Tiger3 TIGER ROARS IN 100 DAYSpic.twitter.com/YsVo7cxCFG — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidfan) August 3, 2023

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 updates

Well, a couple of days ago, a few pictures went viral online in which we saw Salman Khan and Maneesh Sharma. It seemed some kind of a shoot of Tiger 3. A netizen shared the same and wondered if the first glimpse would come out on Independence Day.

Tiger 3 has Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist with Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Tiger that is Avinash Rathore and Zoya. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled to release during Diwali.