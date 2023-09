We have seen how desperate fans of Salman Khan have been for the teaser of Tiger 3. It looks like the first teaser will be out day after tomorrow. BollywoodLife told you that fans can expect something in this Ganpati period, and here are more updates on the same. On September 27, 2023 Salman Khan will be revealing Tiger Ka Message, a video that will be a precursor to the massive trailer of Tiger 3. It looks like prayers of millions of Salman Khan fans have been finally heard. It will also kick off the promotional campaign of Tiger 3 across platforms. Also Read - Breaking: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya film to go on floors in 2024

Tiger 3 message to coincide with this special day

September 27, 2023 is the Foundation Day of YRF. It is the birth anniversary of late Yash Chopra, one of the doyens of Indian cinema. Aditya Chopra will also be involved in the announcement. Tiger 3 is coming on November 10, 2023 across the globe. A trade source told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan will deliver an important message as Agent Tiger. He is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a big role in shaping up this whole franchise. People have a lot of expectations from the film.

It seems Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and is an action-packed entertainer. The source told Pinkvila, "It's the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, as the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan."

Salman Khan is back as OG spy in Tiger 3

Salman Khan gave audiences a memorable character with spy Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore which began from Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and followed by Ek Tha Tiger (2017). After seeing its success, Aditya Chopra was apparently more invested in building the spy universe.

One of the highlights of Tiger 3 is going to be the cameo of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be a part of a motorcycle chase sequence which has been shot in Madh Island. Aditya Chopra has splurged Rs 35 crores for the film.