Once the Jawan mania recedes a bit, film buffs will be geared up for Tiger 3. The Salman Khan spy franchise is one of the top movies from the stable of Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan will be returning as Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif is his Zoya. This time, Zoya has to fight some enemies with whom she has past history. Everyone is also very excited about the presence of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film. They have shot for a cameo for 15 to 20 minutes. Salman Khan fans are upset that there is no promotional material being released by Yash Raj Films. This is what a trade expert had to say...

Tiger 3 does not need promotional hype

Trade experts feel that Tiger 3 does not need that extended promotions. Trade analyst Atul Mohan told us, "It does not make sense to release any content now. Tiger 3 is coming on November 10. It is almost two months away. This lack of promotional content won't impact the film. Right now, people are immersed in Jawan and it makes so sense to do any promotions." He said it does not matter that there was no teaser of Tiger 3 along with Jawan in the cinema halls. "See, Jawan makers did not keep a huge time gap between release and trailer and film release. Even Pathaan did something similar. This makes fans hungry, and people go to the theatres," he said.

Tiger 3 makers need to do this right

The trade expert also said that it would help if the songs of Tiger 3 stuck a chord with masses. "All the recent hits have had songs that attracted the audience whether it was Pathaan or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A small film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also benefitted from music. If Tiger 3 has good music, it will work wonders," he said. Even other trade experts said that Tiger 3 has immense ground level buzz. The organic interest in the film is too high. The anticipation will keep on increasing as the date draws closer.

Salman Khan fans are hoping for a blockbuster movie from him. His last movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan performed less than what was expected from it. Now, everyone is hoping that he makes a resounding comeback.