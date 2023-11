Tiger 3 is just a couple of days away from its release. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller is one of the most anticipated movies. Salman is returning as Avinash Rathore aka Tiger in the third instalment of the much acclaimed and superhit Tiger franchise. And the buzz around the same is quite high. There are as early as 6 a.m. shows being conducted for Tiger 3. And when Salman was asked about the same, his reaction got everyone cheering in the audience. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more even before release, here's how

Salman Khan reacts to morning 6 a.m. shows of Tiger 3

YRF hosted a special Tiger 3 event today. The host at the event asked Salman for his reaction on the morning shows. Tiger aka Salman joked, "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega," and the audience including the Bigg Boss 17 host burst into peals of laughter. However, he made a somewhat quick save by adding that he can manage 6 a.m. shows but after 7, he cannot even take flight nor watch film. Well, that's relatable with many late risers around the world, isn't it?

Have a look at the video of Salman Khan joking about 6 a.m. shows here:

Tiger 3 latest updates

If reports are anything to go by, the run time of Tiger 3 has been increased. The movie which was earlier going to be 2 hours 33 minutes and 38 seconds long will now be 2 hours and 36 minutes long. A 2 minutes and 22 seconds additional footage has been included in Tiger 3's final cut which reportedly features Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from his stint in War alongside Colonel Luthra played by Ashutosh Rana. These are speculations for now and it can most probably be confirmed upon release.

Watch this video of Tiger 3 here:

On the other hand, the advance bookings of Tiger 3 in the USA and Middle East region have seen a surge in the last 24 hours, if trade analyst and industry tracker Nishit Shaw’s updates are to go by. If the trend continues, Tiger 3 could have the biggest opening in the Gulf. The only film which managed to have stellar advance bookings in the Gulf in 2023 was Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.