Salman Khan is all set for Tiger 3, and the teaser of the massive blockbuster sequel left the fans excited. Salman was seen making a comeback as Avinash Singh Rathore with a strong message for fans. Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated superstars in Bollywood, and today he has completed 35 years in the industry. From Prem to Tiger, he has come a long way, and the superstar got emotional as his fans on social media made him realise that he been here for 35 years and what a beautiful journey he has had.

Salman Khan shared his thoughts about completing 35 years in the industry and mentioned that how people who have love him made him realise that he made his entry in Bollywood 35 years ago. "It is a very special moment for me, filled with nostalgia, love, so much joy, and also the pain when things didn't go as per plan. But I have loved every minute of my journey in the Hindi film industry."

Tiger 3 is the perfect gift says Salman Khan

As the superstar was happily speaking about his completion of 35 years in the industry, he even mentioned that he is extremely happy that in his 35th year, his fans will get to see him in their favourite avatar, which is Tiger. He adds, "I’m glad to celebrate this personal milestone with the release of Tiger 3! I know that my fans love to see me doing action, and I hope Tiger 3 is the perfect gift that they have been waiting for."

Tiger 3: Salman Khan says he loves larger than life action star

Adding further about playing Tiger's character, Salman said, "I love the action genre; I love being the larger-than-life action star. It’s fun! I love doing big action spectacles, and Tiger 3 is as big as it can get. The story of the film is something that I loved a lot, and I’m certain that we will catch everyone by surprise with it."

Salman Khan dropped the teaser for Tiger 3, where he gave his message that was loud and clear: Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi". Tiger 3 is the first YRF spy universe film, and in the third installment, fans will get to see a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, who reportedly has a blockbuster entry in the film. Recently, in his Twitter Q&A, the Jawan star mentioned making a cameo in Tiger 3 and said whenever Bhai calls him, he will arrive. According to reports, Tiger 3 will be released during Diwali.