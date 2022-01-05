, and the rest of the cast and crew of Tiger 3 are gearing up to shoot for the action thriller. However, the new COVID variant Omicron have altered their plans. Of late, the cases of COVID across the country are hiking up again. Just in Maharastra, the other day about 12,000 plus COVID cases were registered. And on Tuesday, we saw another hike in the cases. However, Bollywood must go on. For the unversed, Tiger 3's shoot was supposed to commence in Delhi. However, the COVID surge in the cases, the filming will be done at YRF studios. Salman Khan himself is seeing to the strict norms being issued on the sets. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Delhi schedule cancelled amid rising Covid cases [Exclusive]

A report in India Today read that the Bigg Boss 15 host is leaving no stone unturned to make a healthy and safe environment for himself and everyone on the sets of Tiger 3 as they begin the new schedule. The Antim actor has himself asked the production house to set up a strict COVID protocol environment on the sets. It is being said that only those who are shooting need be present at the location. And Salman is making sure that everything is in proper order to ensure a smooth flow of the shoot.

The film is also said to star Emran Hashmi as the lead antagonist in the movie. A couple of days ago, on his birthday, Salman Khan had shared some major updates on his upcoming film and starrer Pathan. "Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan likely to release before that. Shah Rukh Kahn and I will feature in both films. We will maybe come together in another film later," Salman had told the media.