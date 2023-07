Salman Khan is all set to rule the big screens with Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is scheduled to hit theatres on November 10, on the occasion of Diwali. And to add the cherry on top of the cake, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special cameo appearance in Tiger 3. But there’s more. According to reports, these two Bollywood superstars might participate in mega Diwali celebrations, hosted by Yash Raj Films. Although Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are yet to confirm the speculations, the news has made moviegoers quite excited.

“It is certain that SRK is in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan. The two superstars came together in Pathaanand it was a celebration in theatres,” said a source, quoted by ETimes. The source claimed that Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will be making Diwali extra special for fans, by celebrating the occassion together, deemed to be the biggest festival in India. However, Yash Raj Films has not divulged the details of the celebrations yet.

“This time, the two of them are coming to the theatres on Diwali! It looks like a plan is being made to celebrate the biggest festival of India with two of the biggest superstars of the country. Details will be revealed when the time is right because YRF as usual will be tight-lipped about this," the source added.

Earlier, Salman Khan made a special cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked SRK’s return to the silver screens after a hiatus of four years. The two were seen as partners in the action entertainer, warding off the evil guys. Their equation was lauded by fans. Shah Rukh and Salman, shared screen space in several films together, including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Speaking of Tiger 3, the film is the sequel to Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The first film of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012. Apart from Salman, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif, who worked both in Tiger and Tiger 2, will be reprising her role in Tiger 3.