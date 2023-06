Ever since the news came out that Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan will feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, fans just can’t keep calm After Salman’s cameo in Pathaan, SRK is also expected to have a special appearance in Tiger 3 bringing together two of the biggest stars in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe. It was recently reported that the superstars will have a special sequence in Salman’s upcoming film. The shooting was slated to begin on May 8. Now, a video of Salman and SRK from the sets of Tiger 3 is going viral on social media. Also Read - When Deepika Padukone reminded Shah Rukh Khan of their massive age difference when he tried to flirt with her [Watch old viral video]

Salman Khan, who sported a goatee during the IIFA awards, was seen in a full-fledged beard look in the video. On the other hand, SRK was spotted in his Pathaan avatar. Also Read - Karan Johar didn’t want Kajol but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the lead heroine in K3G; here’s why he changed his mind

Watch the video: Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand beats Ayan Mukerji to be the highest paid director at YRF; check out his staggering fee

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

It has been reported that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh “will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3.” Their sequence was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point.

"The two Goliaths in the history of Indian cinema - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - are coming together again for Aditya Chopra's spy universe and the shoot date to witness them together again is set for May 8th,” a source told NDTV.

It further added, “SRK and Salman's set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for.”

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise and is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu later this year, on Diwali. Tiger 3 will feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan had an unmissable cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was one of the biggest highlights of the film. Pathaan marked the on-screen reunion of Salman and SRK after Aanand L Rai's 2018-release Zero.