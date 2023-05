's Tiger 3 is greatly awaited by the audience. What has piqued the interest of the audience is the fact that aka Pathaan is having a cameo in the movie. After the mammoth success of the movie, the makers decided to extend the screen time of Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3. Fans went absolutely crazy seeing the two together in Pathaan. And they want to elevate that experience for fans of the two superstars. The post credit scene is iconic. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to think about motherhood only after THIS project? HOT SCOOP

SRK TO START WORK ON TIGER 3 SOON

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be working on Tiger 3 from May 8. The film is being directed by . We will see that the two super spies will cross paths once again in a high octane action sequence. Sources told Pinkvilla that is splurging Rs 35 crores to make the huge set. The idea is to make it one unforgettable experience for the cinema goers. The source was quoted as saying, "Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level with Tiger 3. He is going all out to do a big scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence." Also Read - Katrina Kaif is keeping a low profile after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal due to THIS reason?

YRF SPY VERSE IS THE HOTTEST PROPERTY

Yash Raj Films is heavily investing into its spy verse. Tiger 3 is coming on Diwali 2023 and will have a huge release. In the movie, the two spies Tiger and Pathaan are great friends. It seems Pathaan will come to the jail and help rescue Tiger who is locked. We had seen that superb train sequence in Pathaan where Salman Khan made a great entry. Also Read - Salman Khan takes a break from signing new films; relooking at his choices post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

is the villain of the movie. is going to be the leading lady. It seems she has done some superb action sequences in the film.