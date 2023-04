might not be the most active celeb on Instagram but this every post is sensational. Fans are now waiting for the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 10. The song are already chartbusters. Today, he has dropped a shirtless pic of him. We can see him sprawled on a sofa with his rock hard abs on full display. Of late, there has been a lot of gossip on how his physique onscreen is shown using a lot of VFX. This is a slap on the face of such haters. We can easily see his biscuit body reiterating his commitment to fitness and that drool-worthy body. Also Read - Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to fight it out in India's biggest spy film? Here's what we know

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURE OF SALMAN KHAN HERE

As we know, mid-April he will head abroad for the final leg of Tiger 3. The makers have an extended cameo of as Pathaan in the film. The fabulous response to them in Pathaan made producers do a re-think on the length of the cameo in the movie. Tiger 3 has been shot in some gorgeous locations. These two superstars will battle it out with the baddies in a whistle-worthy sequence. and will star with him.

FANS GO GAGA OVER HIS BODY

Trust Salman Khan to never disappoint his fans. When it comes to fitness, he is the icon for all the younger stars. The comments are fire. Pratik Sehajpal wrote Mashallah while Azma Fallah said that even ice would melt and become hot water. Filmmaker Rajiv Rai also left a comment for the ultimate hottie of Bollywood. Take a look...

TIGER VS PATHAAN HAS FUELLED IMAGINATION

It is almost confirmed that Yash Raj Films is making the biggest spy movie with Tiger Vs Pathaan. This is like a prequel where Pathaan and Tiger will be rival spies. might direct this film. Salman Khan is now awaiting the release of Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The latter is a pan-India film with faces like Venkatesh, Jassie Gill and others. Salman Khan fans and neutrals are in love with the music. is doing a cameo in the Yentamma song. Salman Khan once revealed on Bigg Boss on how sparingly he ate to maintain his fitness. No way people will say he is a man of 57!