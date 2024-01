In 2023, Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan were both released. Atlee's Jawan was a blockbuster hit, earning a whopping 1,148 crore at the box office, while Manessh Sharma's Tiger 3 failed to impress the audience, earning only 466 crore. Although the weak storyline was blamed for Tiger 3's poor performance, many movie-goers believed that it lacked the charm of the previous two installments. However, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta confidently believes that Jawan's success overshadowed Tiger 3's potential and that it was due to Jawan's massive success that Tiger 3 struggled at the box office. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom to enter the house to support her son; netizens say ‘Ab toh Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky ka divorce confirm’

Sanjay Gupta blames Jawan for Tiger 3's mediocre Box Office numbers

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who is known for directing blockbuster hits like Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, recently shared on his social media handle that he firmly believes that Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is the primary reason behind Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 performing poorly at the box office. Gupta stated that if Tiger 3 had been released prior to Jawan, it would have undoubtedly outperformed it at the box office. Gupta is of the opinion that Tiger 3 has all the elements of a box office hit, but the director of Jawan, Atlee, set the bar too high, leaving the audience underwhelmed with Tiger 3. Check out his post below to know more.

I strongly feel that had TIGER 3 come before JAWAN things would have been different.

It’s just that Atlee set a whole new benchmark with every scene he shot. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 7, 2024

On November 11, 2023, Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was released in theaters. The movie was made with a whopping budget of 300 crore. Jawan, which was also made on the similar budget was released on September 7, 2023. Jawan received critical acclaim due to Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable performance and Atlee's exceptional direction. The movie also starred actors like Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and others in pivotal roles.